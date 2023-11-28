A Turkish technical delegation for a planned field hospital in Gaza crossed over from Egypt to the besieged enclave, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

"Based on the findings of our delegation, we plan to activate the hospital as soon as possible," the sources said on Tuesday in a statement.

Türkiye had reached the final stages of preparations to establish a field hospital in Gaza to provide medical treatment for tens of thousands of injured civilians.

Turkish officials are also working to position containers where Palestinian families in Gaza can take shelter, addressing urgent needs arising from the cooling weather and winter conditions.

Turkish officials doing feasibility studies for the establishment of container cities in Gaza had previously reported collaboration with the Qatari government and the dispatch of humanitarian aid from Türkiye to Gaza.

Israel launched a massive military assault in Palestine's Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the besieged enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.