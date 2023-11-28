November 28, 2023
NATO ministers discuss Ukraine amid Middle East challenges
NATO Foreign Ministers have been gathering in Brussels to dioscuss Ukraine and how to sustain support for the country's war effort as it heads into its second winter. There are concerns the stalemate on the battlefield and the crisis in the Middle East are affecting the alliance's military and financial support. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood is there.
