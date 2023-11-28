November 28, 2023
Thousands left homeless, destitute by torrential rains in Kenya
Ongoing heavy rains that started in October - linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon - have killed at least 120 people and displaced more than 150,000 in Kenya.The flooding comes off the back of an extreme drought which caused a severe famine, affecting millions. The Kenya Red Cross is asking for more than 20 million dollars in emergency aid to respond to the crisis. Obaida Hitto has more.
