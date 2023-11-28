WORLD
Thousands left homeless, destitute by torrential rains in Kenya
Ongoing heavy rains that started in October - linked to the El Niño weather phenomenon - have killed at least 120 people and displaced more than 150,000 in Kenya.The flooding comes off the back of an extreme drought which caused a severe famine, affecting millions. The Kenya Red Cross is asking for more than 20 million dollars in emergency aid to respond to the crisis. Obaida Hitto has more.
Famine to Floods / Others
November 28, 2023
