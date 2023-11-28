WORLD
Israel incarcerating 44 Palestinian journalists — media body
Israel is holding 29 journalists in addition to 15 already languishing in its jails, says Palestinian Journalists Syndicate.
The syndicate says 70 journalists and media workers, mostly Palestinian. have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza since October 7. / Photo: AA
November 28, 2023

At least 44 Palestinian journalists are languishing in Israeli jails, and 29 of them were seized since October 7, a local journalists group has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate [PJS] said: "The Israeli occupation forces released 12 of the detained journalists after serving various terms."

It added: "29 journalists are still under arrest." About 15 journalists are already incarcerated in Israeli jails.

The syndicate released a list of the names of 29 journalists detained by Israel in its statement, most of whom are held under administrative arrest [arrest without trial or charge].

The syndicate released on Saturday the names of 70 journalists and media workers who have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza since October 7.

The list of martyred journalists ranges from technicians, cameramen, editors and investigative journalists.

Three other journalists have been killed in Lebanon.

Israel's war on besieged Gaza has killed over 15,000 Palestinians so far, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
