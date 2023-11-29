TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye sends medical aid for Palestinians in Gaza
Along with aid, the Turkish medical team will provide treatment to injured Palestinians in cooperation with the Egyptian Health Ministry.
Türkiye sends medical aid for Palestinians in Gaza
Türkiye has so far dispatched 11 planes, carrying 700 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies / Photo: AA
November 29, 2023

A Turkish military plane loaded with eight tons of medicines and medical supplies destined for Gaza landed in Egypt neighbouring the besieged Palestinian enclave.

A group of nine health care professionals are also on board the plane that took off from Kayseri Airport at 08:00 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and landed in Egypt's El Arish International Airport on Wednesday.

The medical team will provide treatment to injured people in cooperation with the Egyptian Health Ministry.

The plane will return to the Turkish capital of Ankara, carrying Palestinians with cancer and orthopedic problems, including a five-month-old injured baby, as well as their companions.

Meanwhile, Türkiye’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Wednesday said Turkish health teams that arrived in Gaza have completed identifying suitable locations for the field hospital's services.

“In the subsequent phase, we plan to provide health services to the injured and sick Palestinian people on-site,” Koca noted.

Türkiye has so far dispatched 11 planes, carrying 700 tons of humanitarian aid and medical supplies, a ship, eight field hospitals, and 20 ambulances to El Arish airport for Gaza with help from Egypt.

RelatedIn pictures: Gaza's homes, a testament to Türkiye's aid for poor Palestinians, lie in ruins

Israel launched a massive military assault in Palestine's Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the besieged enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

RelatedTürkiye dispatches a ship full of medical humanitarian aid to besieged Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us