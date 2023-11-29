November 29, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Interview with Mohamed Hadid amid Israel's onslaught in Gaza
Mohamed Hadid, the father of Palestinian-American supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, compares the exodus of Palestinians fleeing northern Gaza and heading south due to Israel’s war on the besieged enclave to what his mother experienced 75 years ago during the Nakba, or catastrophe, when over 700,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled from their homes by Zionist militias.
