Türkiye will step up diplomatic efforts for the release of hostages and establishment of a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

In an address to the parliamentary group of his Justice and Development (AK) Party on Wednesday, Erdogan said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu committed one of the "biggest atrocities" of the century, and went down in history as the "butcher of Gaza."

He also said that recent statements made by Netanyahu's government were diminishing hopes for the current humanitarian pause in Gaza turning into a lasting ceasefire, he added.

People in Gaza have been subjected to the most "heinous" attacks in human history since October 7, said Erdogan, underlining that mosques, schools, hospitals, and refugee camps have been among the targets of devastating Israeli strikes.

Fleeing civilians have been bombed on the road, innocent children killed, and their parents forced to collect their remains, he added.

A "genocide" has been perpetrated against the 2.3 million people in Gaza, whose basic needs have been cut off in the ongoing Israeli blockade around the 360-square-kilometre (139-square-mile) open-air prison, said the Turkish president.

"We will never forget the war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, as well as the indifference of Western countries, except for a few."

Türkiye will employ all available means for the Israeli government to be held accountable under international law, he added.

Diplomatic efforts for Gaza

Erdogan said he discussed developments in Gaza with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati in separate meetings over the past several weeks.

Also having addressed the matter with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in a phone call, he said: "I congratulate Spain for its firm and steadfast stance on this matter."

Erdogan will also be traveling to the United Arab Emirates later this week, where he will be attending the COP28 climate meeting starting Thursday in Dubai.

During his visit, Erdogan said he would assess what can be done for the people of Gaza. "We will continue to intensify our diplomatic efforts for Gaza," he stressed.

'Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia on rise worldwide'

In reference to rising Islamophobic attacks in the West, Erdogan said irresponsible rhetoric by these countries' leaders demonising Palestinians were to blame.

He also said that by "fueling antisemitism with his killings in Gaza," Netanyahu is jeopardising the safety of Israelis and Jewish people across the globe.

Citing a recent attack on three Palestinian students in the US state of Vermont, Erdogan said that antisemitism and Islamophobia were both on the rise worldwide.

The three students who were shot Saturday evening have been identified as Hisham Awartani, a student at Brown University; Kinnan Abdalhamid, a student at Haverford College; and Tahseen Ahmad, a student at Trinity College. All are 20 years old.

The students were speaking Arabic, and were wearing keffiyehs when they were shot, according to Abed Ayoub, the executive director of the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee. The keffiyeh is a scarf worn in many parts of the Arab world.

Humanitarian aid to Gaza

On Türkiye's humanitarian assistance for people in Gaza, Erdogan said a second relief ship carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid materials would set sail later on Wednesday.

Cancer patients and wounded individuals, especially children, from Gaza have been brought to Türkiye, he said, adding that efforts continued to find a site to set up field hospitals in Gaza.

"Türkiye stands with the state and people of Palestine," the Turkish president stressed.

Erdogan also welcomed the delivery of some needed materials in Gaza, but adding that the amount of aid allowed to enter did not meet the minimum needs of the people.

Marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, held annually on November 29, he said: "I would like to emphasise once again that peace and tranquility in our region can only be achieved through the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous State of Palestine with its capital in East Jerusalem, based on the 1967 borders."

Israel launched a massive military campaign in Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

Türkiye-Greece relations

Erdogan also touched on Türkiye-Greece relations, stressing that while his country had disputes with Athens, this does not mean they would be unable to reach common ground as two nations sharing a sea, the Aegean.

Stating that he plans to visit Greece on December 7, Erdogan said there were many areas in which the two countries would enhance cooperation based on mutual trust.

"We intend to focus on these during our visit. I hope that our visit to Greece will already be instrumental in opening a new chapter between our countries."