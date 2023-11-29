In Pictures: Thousands mark International Day of Solidarity with Palestine
In Pictures: Thousands mark International Day of Solidarity with PalestineUN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says, "This international day of solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of Palestinian people".
Protesters during a demonstration in support of Palestinians in Gaza, to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, in Beirut. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 29, 2023

Hundreds of thousands of people across the world marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday, demanding an end to Israeli atrocities on the besieged people and calling for the creation of a free Palestine state.

"This international day of solidarity comes during one of the darkest chapters in the history of the Palestinian people," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a message.

Guterres also pointed to the "vital" work of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees or UNRWA, saying it is now "more important than ever" that the international community stands with the agency as a source of support for the Palestinian people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
