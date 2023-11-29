BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman Charlie Munger dies
European stocks head for a mixed open, struggling to build positive momentum after comments from the Federal Reserve on inflation and in what is also a very sad day for American markets and investors. Charlie Munger, often regarded as an investing genius and Warren Buffet's right-hand man died at the age of 99. He helped Buffett build his company, Berkshire Hathaway, with Buffett crediting Munger with broadening his investment strategy from favoring troubled companies at low prices in hopes of getting a profit to focusing on higher-quality but underpriced companies. In early 2023, his fortune was estimated at $2.3 billion - jaw-dropping, but still vastly smaller than Buffett's fortune, which is estimated at more than $100 billion.
Charlie Munger / Reuters
November 29, 2023
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us