Was the Expulsion of a Croatian Diplomat in Serbia a Case of Espionage or Politics?

Croatia's foreign ministry says Serbia's decision to expel one of its diplomats is a move that threatens regional stability. Earlier this month, Belgrade declared Hrvoje Shnajder persona non grata, without giving a specific reason behind the decision. A day after, Croatia retaliated by expelling the adviser of the Serbian embassy in Croatia, Petar Novakovic. The expulsion came after a period in which relations between the two countries had somewhat improved despite many unresolved disputes. Veljko Skenderija reports from Zagreb. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp