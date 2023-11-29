President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Türkiye will expedite its efforts for the release of all hostages and establishment of a permanent truce in Gaza.

"We will accelerate our efforts for the release of hostages and the establishment of a lasting ceasefire. Hopefully, our initiatives will continue in the multidimensional manner in the future too," Erdogan said on X on Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Türkiye stands by its Palestinian brothers and sisters, as it has done throughout the history, he pledged.

"Our humanitarian aid for our brothers and sisters in Gaza continues. So far, we have sent 12 planes and 1 ship loaded with aid materials to Al Arish (airport)," Erdogan said.

He also said that the second ship carrying 1,500 tons of humanitarian aid set sail earlier on Wednesday.

"We are facilitating the transfer of the injured, especially cancer patients and children, to Türkiye for treatment. Examinations for locations of the field hospitals we will establish in Gaza are underway," the Turkish leader added.

Turkish first lady stands with Palestinian struggle for freedom

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan shared her solidarity with the innocent people of Gaza and expresses her support for the Palestinian struggle for freedom in a statement she wrote in X.

"Today, we stand in solidarity with the innocent people in Gaza, who lay their heads upon the earth as their pillow and the heavens above serve as their sole coverlet. We stand with Palestine's struggle for freedom," she wrote on Wednesday.

Appealing to the conscience of the international community on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, she says, "We demand an immediate, permanent, and sustainable peace for pregnant women, newborn babies, and all civilians who are being massacred, rather than a temporary ceasefire."

"No one will ever be entirely secure anywhere in the world so long as innocents continue to be brutally murdered for an unjust cause," she adds.

Ensuring that Türkiye will consistently support the innocent and oppressed, and will strive to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza regardless of the situation, she expresses, "Those who oppose oppression regardless of its perpetrator, as well as those who value brotherhood and mercy over harbouring grudges and animosity, ought to know that they are not alone."

She concludes, "And I am convinced that ultimately, humanity will prevail. #FreePalestine."

'Türkiye cannot leave Palestinian people alone': Fidan

Regarding the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan said Türkiye stands with their Palestinian brothers.

"We will continue to support the Palestinian people in their rightful struggle against occupation and oppression. We are working hard to stop the war targeting Gazan civilians," he wrote on X on Wednesday.

"Today, we attended the UN Security Council session and the meeting of the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People in New York.

"We emphasised that a full ceasefire should be declared as soon as possible, humanitarian aid should be delivered to Gaza, and the solution process should be started immediately for lasting peace. We cannot leave the Palestinian people alone," said Fidan.

He urged the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities.

Disseminating the truth through all communication channels

Türkiye's Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, emphasised the importance of disseminating truth and justice through all means of communication on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in an X post he wrote on Wednesday.

"Our President Mr. Erdogan has always stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in their just cause. Türkiye regards the dissemination of truth and justice through all means of communication as its duty," he wrote on X.

"It will continue its sincere efforts to support the Palestinian people and assiduously pursue a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, as it has done in the past. Justice requires universality. Today, we shall reiterate our call for #FreePalestine," he says.