WORLD
3 MIN READ
Most online hate targets women — EU report
The European Union's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) reveals that women are the primary victims of online hate, facing abusive language, harassment, and incitement to sexual violence.
Most online hate targets women — EU report
The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022./ Photo: Reuters / Photo: AFP
November 29, 2023

Women are the main targets of online hate, including abusive language, harassment and incitement to sexual violence, a European Union report has said.

This should encourage the EU and social media platforms to pay close attention to protected characteristics such as gender and ethnicity when moderating content, the EU's Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) said in its report.

The study was conducted on YouTube, Telegram, Reddit and X - formerly known as Twitter - in four EU countries between January and June 2022. It showed women were the main targets across all platforms and countries involved. Other affected groups included people of African descent and Roma.

The number of hateful posts targeting women was almost three times that of those targeting people of African descent across Bulgaria, Germany, Italy and Sweden, the four countries covered by the report, the EU agency said.

"The sheer volume of hate we identified on social media clearly shows that the EU, its Member States, and online platforms can step up their efforts to create a safer online space for all," FRA director Michael O'Flaherty said in a statement.

Formal investigations

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, which came into force last year, very large tech platforms and search engines must do more to tackle harmful and illegal content or risk fines.

The European Commission in October opened formal investigations into efforts by Facebook parent Meta, TikTok and X to remove harmful content from their platforms.

Tech giants have been facing mounting scrutiny recently, with a surge in harmful content and disinformation following Israel's war on Gaza.

The FRA said it had been unable to access data from Facebook and Instagram for the study.

RelatedTwitter disbands group that tackled hate speech, child exploitation
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us