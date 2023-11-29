The National Security Council, of Türkiye led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, convened to address crucial national and international issues.

It is a collective responsibility of the international community to stop attacks against innocent civilians in Gaza and end occupation of the Palestinian territory, Türkiye's National Security Council said on Wednesday.

Türkiye will continue to make every effort in this regard, said a statement released after the National Security Council meeting led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“Sooner or later Israel will have to face the consequences of the inhumane crimes it committed in Gaza,” the statement said.

“To the Israeli government and the actors who supported the massacre; It has been reminded that if these heinous acts are not put to an end immediately, they may trigger a spiral of violence whose effects will last for generations and may spread outside the region,” it added.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to pursuing all necessary initiative for besieged Palestinian enclave, "ending these actions is a shared responsibility of the international community," it expressed.

The council said that a lasting peace can be possible through the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on 1967 borders.

Türkiye's fight with terrorism

About Türkiye’s fight against terrorism, the council said Ankara has significantly undermined the capabilities of PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG terror groups in Syria and Iraq.

“Within the scope of the ‘strategy to eliminate threats against Türkiye at their source,’ the capabilities that the separatist terrorist organisation was trying to develop were seriously damaged as a result of the operations carried out against PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG targets in Syria and Iraq, taking into account the safety of civilians and friendly and allied elements,” it added.

The council highlighted Türkiye’s efforts to ensure that a climate of peace and stability prevails in a wide geography stretching from the Black Sea to Africa, from the Caucasus to the Balkans.

Ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

The ongoing negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia for a lasting peace agreement were discussed, according to the statement shared on X.

The council evaluated efforts to normalise relations with Armenia, considering external actors attempting to intervene in the issue.

"Türkiye expressed support for sincere efforts towards establishing lasting peace that would contribute to the well-being of all countries in the region, including Armenia," the statement says.

The Turkish National Security Council also discussed Ankara’s cooperation with Iraq, developments in Kirkuk and possible effects of the developments arising from the Palestinian issue on the region.

About Russia-Ukraine war, the council stressed the need for a swift action to restore peace as impacts and the war are increasing.