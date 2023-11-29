TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye dispatches another aid ship for besieged Gaza
The ship is loaded with humanitarian aid for the people of Palestine's Gaza, including a large number of food parcels, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, tents, medical supplies, generators and ambulances.
Türkiye is continuing its humanitarian efforts for the people of Gaza,  so far sending 12 planes and 1 ship loaded with aid materials.   / Photo: AA Archive
November 29, 2023

Türkiye sent another ship carrying humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza, the country’s interior minister has said.

The ship, named Bestekar, set sail from the port of Mersin.

It is carrying a large number of food parcels, hygiene kits, clean drinking water, tents, medical supplies, generators and ambulances and is scheduled to arrive at the Al Arish port on Thursday, Ali Yerlikaya, the minister, said on X on Wednesday.

“We will continue to say stop to the #Gaza occupation, which bleeds consciences and went down in history as a genocide and a great atrocity, and we will continue to help the people of (Palestine),” he added.

Israel launched a massive military assault in besieged Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

It has since killed over 15,000 people, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

The official Israeli death toll stands at 1,200.

29 more patients from Gaza to be airlifted for treatment in Türkiye

Türkiye on Wednesday said another 26 Palestinian patients will be airlifted from Gaza for treatment in the capital Ankara.

“We have planned to bring 26 patients along with 24 attendants of them, making a total of 50 people. The group is mostly made up of children and young people, with the youngest being 7 months old,” Fahrettin Koca told reporters before a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party.

He said they are expected to arrive in Ankara around 4 p.m. (1300GMT).

Patients airlifted from Gaza will receive treatment at two hospitals, he added.

About the health situation of previously transferred patients, Koca said a 63-year-old with malignant melanoma died on Tuesday and seven patients are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Koca also said the Turkish military aircraft, which will airlift the patients from Gaza, departed Türkiye for Egypt loaded with medical supplies consisting of medicine, incubators, and ventilators.

RelatedTreatment of cancer patients from Gaza continues in Türkiye
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
