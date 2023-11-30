November 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN chief says Gaza in midst of 'epic humanitarian catastrophe'
With the truce between Israel and Hamas set to expire in hours, aid groups are warning the Gaza Strip is still on the brink of a full-scale humanitarian crisis. More than 750 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid have entered the enclave since Friday, but demand is far greater than supply - and more than one million people are in desperate need. Irem Aksu has more.
UN & WHO Urge Ceasefire / Others
