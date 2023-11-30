November 30, 2023
Global climate crisis protests push boundaries in 2023
Climate activism has come a long way since its inception. The first demonstrations began in the 1970s in the US during the first-ever Earth Day. Rallies today are worldwide events that see advocates grapple with governments over policy. They've also seen environmentalists grow increasingly frustrated, and creative, to get their message across. Sarah Balter takes a closer look.
