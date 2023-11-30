Israeli soldiers have converted a Palestinian building into a synagogue during their ground operation in northern Gaza.

The Jerusalem Post reported on Wednesday that "Israeli soldiers have established a synagogue in the heart of Gaza during the ground invasion."

The newspaper did not specify the location of the converted building but published photos of the entrance, which features a large sign that reads "Abraham Temple." Other photos showed the interior with seats and a table with Jewish religious books on it.

"The soldiers converted one of the buildings into a space for them to pray. They added benches and a table to place their prayer books," the report said.

"According to the government press office's documentation, the synagogue was named Abraham Temple and it has a sign inside showing the times for prayer," it said.