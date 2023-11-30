November 30, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Regional court to rule on ousted President Bazoum's petition
A West African regional court is set to rule on a petition from Niger's deposed president, calling for his reinstatement. Mohamed Bazoum has been detained since soldiers seized power on July 26. The military junta's hold on Niger has been strained amid poor economic conditions and international sanctions. Shoaib Hasan takes a look.
Regional court to rule on ousted President Bazoum's petition / Others
Explore