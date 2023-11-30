Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised a PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, who was found to be plotting terrorist attacks against Turkish Armed Forces bases, security sources told Anadolu.

Mehmet Akin, codenamed Harun Egid, who received sabotage training from the PKK terror group in northern Iraq's Avasin region, took part in attacks against the Turkish Armed Forces’ Operation Claw in the region, said the sources.

There was also a warrant for Akin over terror group membership issued by a court in Adana, southern Türkiye.

The terrorist, who was found hiding in Hakurk, northern Iraq, was neutralised by MIT.

Turkish security forces 'neutralise' 1,976 terrorists so far this year

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,976 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said.

A total of 49 terrorists were targeted last week, a ministry official told reporters on Thursday at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

Since January, the terrorist group has been behind 461 incidents and attacks in areas of Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations, and 1,408 terrorists have been "neutralised" through an immediate response by Turkish soldiers, said the official.

On illegal crossings into Türkiye, the official said thanks to effective security measures, 12,687 people who tried to illegally cross Türkiye's borders have been caught since January 1, including 581 terrorists.

About 194,157 people were prevented before they were able to cross the border.

Türkiye has been a key transit point for irregular migrants who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country, which already hosts four million refugees, more than any other country in the world, is taking new measures at its borders to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.