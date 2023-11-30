TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's Erdogan 'one of the most influential people in Europe': Politico
The outlet praises the Turkish President’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying, "Erdogan has helped broker the original Black Sea grain deal,” and is now endeavouring to find a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.
Türkiye's Erdogan 'one of the most influential people in Europe': Politico
“One of the few people with a line into the Kremlin, as well as into the Ukrainian president’s office, Erdogan has acted as a mediator ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in 2022,” the outlet says. / Photo: AA Archive
November 30, 2023

The US news website Politico named Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as one of the "most influential people in Europe," highlighting not only his accomplishments in securing a Black Sea grain deal to aid impoverished nations but also his role as a mediator in the conflicts between Israel and Palestine, as well as Russia and Ukraine.

Politico included 28 names from Europe in the "most influential people in Europe 2024" list in three separate categories, including doers, disruptors, and dreamers, each representing a different type of power.

Erdogan ranked fifth and was described as a "mediator" in the "Doers" category.

Following a failed 2016 coup attempt, Erdogan has attempted to mediate in the two major recent geopolitical crises, including Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the conflict between Palestine and Israel, according to the website.

“One of the few people with a line into the Kremlin, as well as into the Ukrainian president’s office, Erdogan has acted as a mediator ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine in 2022,” Politico said.

The media outlet also praised the Turkish president’s role in the Russia-Ukraine war, saying “Erdogan has helped broker the original Black Sea grain deal,” which enabled Ukraine to continue exporting food from its ports.

RelatedErdogan: Black Sea grain deal result of Türkiye's mediation

“And since the agreement’s collapse, he’s been working to restore it,” it added.

The news website also highlighted Erdogan’s efforts to find a solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict, stating that he sought “de-escalation” with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as Egyptian, Lebanese and Qatari leaders.

“For now, Türkiye joining the EU — or even talking about joining — is off the table,” the website said, adding: “But EU officials are nonetheless considering how to enhance cooperation with Erdogan. Notch that up as another geopolitical triumph for the Turkish leader.”

In the same category, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is ranked first, followed by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Ukraine's Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak.

Erdogan was followed by European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and French far-right member of parliament Marine Le Pen.

RelatedPresident Erdogan vows to step up diplomacy for ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us