The Forefront: Cyprus | Episode 4: Tug of War | Trailer

After the Turkish military operation in 1974, the island of Cyprus became a diplomatic battleground. The island entered into a negotiation period which has lasted nearly half a century. The Forefront: Cyprus: Tug of War explores the twists and turns, including what was at stake for Turkish and Greek Cypriots. The Forefront: Cyprus documentary series goes on a journey through the turbulent history of Cyprus– from the Bloody Christmas of 1963 to the Turkish operation and decades of negotiations and crisis talks, uncovering the chapters of the island's enduring conflict. Within six episodes, we explore the hardships, divisions, and unyielding quest for reconciliation on this historic island. Watch the fourth episode on December 6th at 14:30 GMT on TRT World.