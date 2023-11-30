WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel summons ambassador in Madrid to consult on Spanish PM's comments
Tel Aviv describes Pedro Sanchez' statements on the Gaza war as ‘heinous’.
Israel summons ambassador in Madrid to consult on Spanish PM's comments
Last week, similar comments by Sanchez and his Belgian counterpart Alexander de Croo prompted Eli Cohen to summon the ambassadors of both countries over the remarks that he said repeated "false claims" and "gave terrorism a boost". / Photo: Reuters Archive
November 30, 2023

Tel Aviv announced it summoned its Ambassador to Madrid Rodica Radian for consultations in light of “heinous” statements by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

“Following the heinous statements of the Spanish Prime Minister, in which he repeated baseless accusations, we have decided to summon the Israeli ambassador to Spain for consultations,” Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wrote on X.

"Israel is acting and will continue to act in accordance with international law. We will persist in our efforts until the release of all kidnapped individuals and the eradication of Hamas in Gaza,” he added.

Cohen did not specify a date for Radian’s return to Israel.

It followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's instruction to the Foreign Ministry to summon the Spanish ambassador for a “rebuke session".

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Minister of Foreign Affairs Eli Cohen to summon the Spanish Ambassador to Israel for a reprimand following the shameful comments by the Spanish Prime Minister,” his office said without specifying if the summons had taken place or a date.

The 'heinous' remarks

Earlier, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said that, given the number of casualties among civilians in Gaza, he doubts Israel is respecting the international humanitarian law.

"The footage we are seeing and the growing numbers of children dying, I have serious doubt (Israel) is complying with international humanitarian law," he said in an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE.

"What we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable," he added.

RelatedIsraeli troops convert Palestinian building in Gaza into synagogue: report
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us