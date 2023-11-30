TÜRKİYE
Caves in eastern Türkiye unveil archaeological marvel
Sheikh Curuh Cave, between Van's Catak and Sırnak's Beytüssebap, offers a unique glimpse into various archaeological features, including stalactites, stalagmites, and shelters endangered yellow-spotted salamanders.
November 30, 2023

Habitat of endangered yellow-spotted salamanders and a three-story, eight-room dwelling carved into the rock in Gevas, in eastern Türkiye, Van's Catak district, the Sheikh Curuh Cave, flock by nature and archaeology enthusiasts.

The Sheikh Curuh Cave, situated at the base of Mount Kato between Van's Catak and Sırnak's Beytüssebap districts, is notable for its natural stalactite and stalagmite formations.

The cave, situated 2 km from Catak River, measures 200 metres in length, 20 metres in width, and 25 metres in height, hosting endangered spotted salamanders.

After a roughly half-hour climb, climbers and nature enthusiasts can witness stalactites, stalagmites, and spotted salamanders in the cave. Many nature enthusiasts visit the cave, 130 km from the city center, annually to observe spotted salamanders.

The cave's depths

Omer Demez, the President of Valley Nature Sports Club, told Anadolu Agency that mountaineering and cave exploration activities are gaining popularity in the region.

Having engaged in mountaineering in the region for years, Demez explained, "We discovered this place years ago. The cave boasts many stalactites and stalagmites, with its most intriguing feature being the water inside, housing endangered spotted salamanders. It has become a popular spot for climbers who witness these rarely found creatures, and together, we work to protect them."

Mountaineer Mahmut Celik, with about 3.5 years of experience, told Anadolu Agency, "I came to this cave specifically to see the rare yellow-spotted salamanders, as there are various species of salamanders, and they thrive in humid and wet environments."

"We reached here with a half-hour walk from Catak River. The cave entrance is captivating, leading to a large and deep cave. The interior, home to bats, various bird species, and a frequent stop for wild goats, surprised us. Stalactites and stalagmites adorn the cave's depths. We welcome all nature enthusiasts to visit," mountaineering coach Baris Turgut said.

Wall inscriptions

The living area carved into the main rock in the hilly Baglama neighborhood of Gevas, known as the "Ucpinar Rock Churches" at an altitude of 2,150 meters, attracts archaeology enthusiasts and nature lovers.

In this settlement area, with an inconspicuous narrow entrance, carved stairs, spacious rooms, a tandoor, a pantry, niches, and wall inscriptions are present.

Strategically located overlooking Lake Van and considered to have been used in the Middle Ages, many archaeology enthusiasts and nature lovers visit this living area each year.

Rafet Cavusoglu, Dean of Yuzuncu Yil University's Archaeology Department, mentioned the area's intriguing historical remnants.

Cavusoglu mentioned "remnants indicating the cave's importance as a medieval settlement—a three-story rock dwelling with a terraced residential area. The top floor likely served as an administrative residence, while the lower levels accommodated the community. The interconnected second and third floors feature eight rooms, including a pantry and a tandoor. Numerous niches suggest regular use of this settlement."

Cavusoglu said they haven't encountered a similar site in their surface surveys.

He emphasised that it's a registered site in the Cultural Assets Inventory, well-preserved due to its challenging access, believing it's crucial for tourism, offering a unique glimpse into various architectural features resembling a house.

Despite being mistaken for an Urartian rock tomb, he highlighted that it has a single entrance and exhibits pottery outside and within the settlement area.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
