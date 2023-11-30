World leaders gather at COP28 climate summit in Dubai

The Turkish President is set to attend the COP 28 climate summit in Dubai, where delegations from around the world are meeting to check progress in cutting carbon emissions in line with UN targets. Scientists say there is an increasing body of evidence that shows carbon emissions contribute to extreme weather events which in turn can affect economies and food supplies around the world. Our Diplomatic Correspondent Andrew Hopkins looks at what Türkiye is doing to help.