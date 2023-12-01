El Salvador's legislature has granted President Nayib Bukele a formal leave of absence, as the 42-year-old leader launches a reelection bid with soaring popularity over his crackdown on gangs.

The six-month leave of absence requested for Bukele and Vice President Felix Ulloa begins Friday and runs until the end of May 2024, when the presidential term ends.

The Central American country's election is slated for February 4, 2024.

The Salvadoran Congress, dominated by Bukele allies, passed the measure 67-12 and designated Claudia Juana Rodriguez de Guevara, the president's top secretary, as his interim replacement.

Last year, Bukele announced he would seek another term in office after the Supreme Court had earlier allowed him to run for reelection, sparking a debate over the ruling's constitutionality.

Conservative lawmaker Claudia Ortiz, during a debate over the leave of absence measure on Thursday, said "you cannot grant a permit for something that is unconstitutional."

The Salvadoran constitution imposes single-term limits on candidates for presidential elections, barring anyone from running who "has served as President of the Republic for more than six months, consecutive or not" within the six months before the presidential period.

But Bukele's war against violent street gangs has won him adoration from a crime-fatigued population while attracting criticism from human rights organisations over its methods.

China-donated stadium

Under a state of emergency passed by Congress in March 2022 and consistently renewed since then, authorities have imprisoned more than 73,000 alleged gang members, of whom about 7,000 have been released.

The Supreme Court ruling "authorised Bukele for reelection and in the same resolution it was established that he must leave the presidency, with permission granted by the Legislative Assembly, six months before the next presidential term," analyst and criminologist Misael Rivas said.

In case Bukele is reelected, which polls suggest is likely, he would have to remain out of office until the beginning of the new term on June 1, according to analyst and lawyer Tania Pastor.

While the deputies were debating the leave of absence request, Bukele attended what would be his last official act as president: the laying of the first stone of the future National Stadium on the outskirts of San Salvador.

Its construction will take three years at a cost of $100 million, according to the president.