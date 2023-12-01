WORLD
Mine blast and ambush kills, injures dozens in Iraq
According to sources, the attack was aimed at the relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs.
December 1, 2023

At least 11 people were killed and 14 others wounded in an attack with roadside bombs and gunfire on a vehicle and rescuers in Iraq’s eastern Diyala province, two security sources have said.

The attack, in Diyala province, occurred on Thursday evening and targeted a minibus returning the civilians from an electoral meeting, an interior ministry official, who asked for anonymity, told AFP.

Locals who arrived at the scene to help were then targeted with sniper fire, the sources said.

The sources said the attack near the town of Amraniyah targeted relatives of a local MP and began with the detonation of two roadside bombs that destroyed a vehicle in which several people were travelling.

They did not elaborate further on possible motives for the attack.

Security forces announced the imposition of a curfew in the area and the search was ongoing to detain those responsible on Thursday night.

