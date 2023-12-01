WORLD
Israel-Hamas pause in hostilities expires without extension
The seven day truce between Hamas and Israel ended at 0500 GMT this Friday. Shortly afterwards, Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza, hitting it from the air and the ground, and sending troops into battle against Palestinian factions in the north. The UN Human Rights Chief says what was already 'catastrophic' will now go 'beyond crisis point'. The UN children's agency, UNICEF, says anyone who doesn't push for a permanent ceasefire is giving approval for the killing of children. Ilyas Avci reports.
December 1, 2023
