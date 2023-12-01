Ukraine, Gaza and Sweden Bid Top NATO’s Agenda at Brussels Meeting

NATO foreign ministers gathered in Belgium as a temporary truce in Gaza came to an end, and as fighting escalates in the ongoing war in Ukraine. Some in the 31-member alliance had hoped to formally welcome Sweden into the security bloc this week, but the Nordic country's ratification is still pending. The Turkish parliament has delayed approving Sweden's membership bid, citing the country's slow progress on tackling terrorist groups that have directly threatened Turkiye. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also stressed that stalling talks on Turkiye’s EU membership has affected Ankara's decision on Sweden’s NATO accession. The war in Ukraine topped the agenda at the latest NATO meeting, where Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vowed to support Kiev both on the battlefield, and its possible membership into the alliance. Fighting has intensified in recent weeks, after Russia conducted its largest drone attack on Kiev. Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held meetings with his US counterpart Antony Blinken, reiterating Turkiye's desire to sustain delivery of humanitarian assistance to Gaza. On Friday, Isarel resumed military operations in the beseiged enclave after a week-long truce failed to get extended. Guests: Matthew Bryza Former US Ambassador Glenn Diesen Professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway