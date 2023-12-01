Turkish security forces carried out air operations in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, destroying 16 terror targets and “neutralising” many terrorists, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The operations were carried out in the Gara, Metina, Hakurk and Qandil regions to prevent terrorist attacks on Türkiye and its security forces from northern Iraq by neutralising members of the terror group PKK and other terrorist elements and to ensure border security in line with Türkiye’s self-defence rights arising from Article 51 of the UN Charter, the statement said on Friday.

The targets included caves, bunkers, shelters, and warehouses considered to be housing ringleaders of the terrorist PKK, it said.

A large number of terrorists were also "neutralised" in the operations, during which Turkish-made munitions were used, the ministry added.

Turkish security forces will persist with determination in the fight against terrorism until there is no terrorist left, ensuring the survival and security of our country and people, it said.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

“During this operation, every possible precaution was taken to safeguard innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural landmarks, and the environment from any harm,” it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,0 00 people, including women, children, and infants.