Venezuela to hold referendum on status of oil-rich territory

On Sunday, Venezuelans go to the polls in a controversial referendum on whether their government should seize an oil rich part of neighbouring Guyana. Venezuela has long claimed Essequibo as its territory but the claim is not recognised internationally. On Friday, the International Court of Justice in the Netherlands ruled that Venezuela should not do anything to alter the status quo, while it considers the land dispute. Simon Mcgregor-Wood has more.