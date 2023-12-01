Gallery in London visitors able to see how their brains respond to art

Art can inspire a rich variety of thoughts and emotions but those feelings have always been hard to pin-down. However, some lucky visitors at a gallery in London trialled a new technology which examines their brainwave activity as they react to works by Van Gough and Monet and then visualises what feelings the art induced back to them in real-time. Harry Kitson went to take a look.