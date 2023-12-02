December 2, 2023
WORLD
COP 28 in Dubai addresses climate change challenges
COP 28 - the annual summit organised by the UN to assess progress made in combating climate change is underway in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. And once again there have been warnings that drastic action is needed to stop irreversible damage to the planet and once again, disagreements on how to take it. Our diplomatic correspondent Andrew Hopkins reports from Dubai.
