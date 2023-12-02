WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syria says Israel struck sites around Damascus
Syria says Israel carried out an attack from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeting sites around the capital Damascus, without reporting casualties.
Syria says Israel struck sites around Damascus
Israel has been carrying out occasional attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army in Syria since a civil war began in 2011. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 2, 2023

Israeli warplanes have struck targets near the Syrian capital, according to state news agency SANA.

SANA, citing a military source on Saturday, said Israeli jets carried out an air attack from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeting sites in the vicinity of Damascus.

The state-run broadcaster said Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles and shot down several of the projectiles.

"At approximately 1:35 am (1035 GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points near the city of Damascus," the Defence Ministry said in a statement, reporting no casualties.

Property damage was reported from the attack.

RelatedIsraeli air strike kills, injures Syrian regime soldiers in Daraa

Similar attacks

Israeli air strikes on November 26 rendered Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights resumed following a similar attack the month before.

Damascus and Aleppo airports were both put out of service following Israeli strikes on October 12 and 22.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs Syrian leader Bashar al Assad, to expand its presence there.

Israel has been carrying out occasional attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army in Syria since a civil war began in 2011.

RelatedDamascus airport out of service due to Israeli air strikes: Syrian regime
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Syria battles forest fires for third day as Türkiye sends help
Russia accuses Ukrainian military chief of downing POW plane
Malaysia imposes anti-dumping duties on steel from China, South Korea, and Vietnam
Search continues after Pakistan building collapse kills 14
Illegal Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank surges 40% under Netanyahu
Texas flooding death toll rises to 27, including nine children
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Rwanda's Kagame vows his country will deliver its part in DRC peace deal
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law during July 4th ceremony
UK court rejects Palestine Action's bid to pause govt ban as 'terrorist group'
Syria evacuates citizens as wildfires spread, hindered by mines and unexploded ordnance
Greece battles wildfire on Crete for third day as temperatures spike
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us