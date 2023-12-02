Israeli warplanes have struck targets near the Syrian capital, according to state news agency SANA.

SANA, citing a military source on Saturday, said Israeli jets carried out an air attack from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, targeting sites in the vicinity of Damascus.

The state-run broadcaster said Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles and shot down several of the projectiles.

"At approximately 1:35 am (1035 GMT) today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air assault from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points near the city of Damascus," the Defence Ministry said in a statement, reporting no casualties.

Property damage was reported from the attack.

Similar attacks

Israeli air strikes on November 26 rendered Damascus airport inoperable just hours after flights resumed following a similar attack the month before.

Damascus and Aleppo airports were both put out of service following Israeli strikes on October 12 and 22.

Israel rarely comments on individual strikes targeting Syria, but it has repeatedly said it will not allow arch-foe Iran, which backs Syrian leader Bashar al Assad, to expand its presence there.

Israel has been carrying out occasional attacks on Iranian-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army in Syria since a civil war began in 2011.