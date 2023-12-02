December 2, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Attack on Gaza fractures Israel's relations with Arab countries
The aftermath of the October 7th attack has fractured Israel's recently strengthened ties with the Arab world. It's also raised questions about the efficiency of the Israeli security apparatus. That's bad news for the country's Defence industry which was already in talks to sell military hardware and security solutions to many of its new friends. Shoaib Hasan explains.
Israeli Ties Fractured / Others
Explore