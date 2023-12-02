TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's exports see record high November figure
Country's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in November, down 32.6 percent year-on-year, says trade minister.
Türkiye's exports see record high November figure
With a hike in exports and a decline in imports, Türkiye's trade gap shrank for the fourth month in a row. / Photo: AA
December 2, 2023

Türkiye's exports have seen a record-high November figure at $23 billion, as overseas shipments increased 5.2 percent from a year earlier.

"Despite all the challenges and problems", exports grew for five consecutive months up to December, the country's Trade Minister Omer Bolat announced on Saturday, addressing a news conference in Istanbul on Türkiye's preliminary foreign trade data.

Turkish imports, on the other hand, fell 5.6 percent from the prior year to $28.9 billion in November, he added.

Thus, the country's foreign trade deficit continued to narrow in November, down 32.6 percent year-on-year to $5.9 billion, Bolat said, adding that the export-import coverage ratio rose 8.2 points to 79.5 percent in the same period.

In the January-November period, Türkiye's exports hit $232.9 billion, edging up by 0.7 percent from last year while its inbound shipments ticked down 0.5 percent to $332.8 billion, he said.

"We estimated that the negative impact of the February 6 earthquakes on our exports in the February-November period is over $6 billion," Bolat added.

The trade minister said that thanks to a hike in exports and a decline in imports, Türkiye's trade gap shrank for the fourth month in a row.

The figure plunged 32.6 percent at an annualised pace to $5.9 billion in the month, he added.

RelatedTurkish economy grows 5.9 percent in third quarter
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us