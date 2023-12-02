Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that Türkiye has been re-elected as a council member of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

In a statement released by the ministry, it was stated that the elections for IMO council membership were held on Friday within the framework of the 33rd Session of the IMO Assembly in London.

Türkiye was a candidate and was re-elected as a council member, the statement said.

"Türkiye, which has been elected as a member in all of the council elections held every two years since 1999, will continue to make concrete contributions to the work of IMO thanks to its capabilities and experience in the maritime field," it added.

Giving information about the election process, Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu said Türkiye was elected as a member of the IMO Council "for the 13th time in a row with the highest number of votes in its history, with the support of 143 countries."

"Behind the support we received in the elections are the successful policies and concrete steps we have adopted in accordance with international regulations in the maritime field, as well as our active presence and country visibility in the work of IMO."

Uraloglu underlined that Türkiye will continue to make concrete contributions to the work of IMO with its maritime capabilities, knowledge and experience.