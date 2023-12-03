December 3, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
American Airlines allegedly force passenger to hide Palestine emblazoned sweatshirt
An American Airlines passenger wearing a Palestine-emblazoned sweatshirt was reportedly forced to wear it inside out to hide the text or face removal from the flight. A flight attendant deemed the clothing ‘political’ and expressed concerns about other passengers’ feelings.
