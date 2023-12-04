Gold soars past $2100 per ounce, hitting fresh new record

Gold has soared past $2100 per ounce on Monday, hitting a fresh new record, and the global rush for the yellow metal appears set to continue. Prices have now risen for two consecutive months with the Israel-Palestine conflict boosting demand for the safe-haven asset. Another asset considered as 'store of value' by some, albeit less reliable, has also shot up overnight: bitcoin. It hit $40,000, a 19-month high, and it is now up 145% since the start of year.....