Gunfight leaves over a dozen dead in India's restive Manipur state: police
The state has witnessed ethnic clashes between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and the minority Kuki community, reportedly over sharing government benefits and quotas.
Manipur has witnessed sporadic violence since the peak of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3 between members of the Meitei and Kuki ethnic groups/ Photo: Reuters
December 4, 2023

At least 13 people have been killed in a gunfight between two unknown armed groups in India's restive Manipur state, a police official said, seven months after ethnic clashes in the border state killed at least 180 people.

Their bodies, with multiple bullet wounds, were found in a village in Manipur's Tengnoupal district where the official said on Monday a "massive" gunfight was reported.

The state has witnessed sporadic violence since the peak of ethnic clashes that erupted on May 3 between members of the majority Meitei ethnic group and minority Kuki community, reportedly over sharing government benefits and quotas.

"We are not in a position to immediately identify the dead bodies and cannot say which militant group they belong to," the senior official told Reuters by phone from state capital Imphal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
