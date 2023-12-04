December 4, 2023
Venezuelans vote to claim Guyana-controlled region of Essequibo
Venezuelans have voted in a largely symbolic referendum to approve the takeover of the oil-rich region of Essequibo in neighbouring Guyana. The status of the region has been a source of tension between the countries for decades. Guyana has the world's biggest reserves of crude per capita, while Venezuela sits on the largest proven reserves overall. Claire Herriot reports
