Israel's ground offensive in Gaza now covers entire strip

Latest reports say more than fifty Palestinians have been killed in Gaza City after Israeli strikes hit two schools which had become a shelter for displaced people. The Israeli military says it's expanding its ground operation into 'all areas' of the Gaza Strip and are now ordering Palestinians to evacuate Khan Younis in the south where they say Hamas may be based. But there's growing international concern over Israel's latest attacks on southern Gaza after a million Palestinians had been ordered to relocate there for their own safety. TRT World's Joel Flynn reports.