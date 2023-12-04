TÜRKİYE
Türkiye, Qatar issue joint declaration after strategic committee meeting
Following Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting, signing ceremony for agreements between two countries takes place in presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
A memorandum of understanding on political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the two countries’ foreign ministries was also signed by the two foreign affairs chiefs. / Photo: AA
December 4, 2023

Türkiye and Qatar have signed 12 cooperation agreements in various fields and the joint declaration of the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee.

After a face-to-face meeting at Lusail Palace, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani chaired the Türkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee meeting on Monday.

Following the meeting, the signing ceremony of the agreements between the two countries took place in the presence of Erdogan and Al Thani.

The joint declaration on the committee meeting was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani.

A memorandum of understanding on political consultations on issues of mutual interest between the two countries’ foreign ministries was also signed by the two foreign affairs chiefs.

They also signed a pact on implementation of a memorandum of understanding on cultural cooperation between the two countries’ culture ministries.

A pact on bilateral labour cooperation was signed by Fidan and Ali Bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar’s labour minister.

A pact on bilateral cooperation on humanitarian aid and charitable work was signed by Fidan and Mariam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, Qatar’s minister of social development and family.

Fidan and Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, the rector of Lusail University, signed a cooperation protocol between the university and Türkiye’s National Education Ministry on setting up centers to teach Turkish.

Bilateral cooperation agreements

A bilateral military framework agreement was signed by Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Halid bin Mohammad Al Atiyyah, Qatar’s deputy prime minister and defence minister.

Pacts for cooperation on science, industry, and technology were signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır and Sheikha Hind bint Hamad Al Thani, chair of the Board of Trustees of the Qatar Foundation Hamad bin Khalifa University.

A pact on bilateral cooperation on information and communication technology was signed by Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Kacir and Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, Qatar’s communications and information technologies minister.

A pact on cooperation between the countries’ treasury and finance ministries was signed by Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek and Qatari Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmad Al Kuwari.

A pact on cooperation in investment promotion was signed by Turkish Presidential Investment Office head Burak Daglioglu and Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry head Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani.

Finally, Turkish Exporters' Assembly head Mustafa Gultepe and Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation on exports.

