WFP to rollback its key aid programme for millions in Syria from next year
In September, the UN agency said 3.2 million Syrians benefited from its programmes, which in recent years have seen a decrease in aid due to donor fatigue and smaller budgets.
Smaller aid programmes, a school meals programme and initiatives to rehabilitate Syria's irrigation systems and bakeries will remain according to the WFP. / Photo: AA Archive
December 4, 2023

The UN World Food Programme said it will end in January its main assistance programme across civil war-torn Syria, where over 12 million people lack regular access to sufficient food.

WFP in its latest statement on Monday said the cuts come as food insecurity is "worse than ever before" and that millions will be affected.

The agency's most recent report in September said 3.2 million Syrians benefited from its programmes.

WFP in recent years has scaled down its support in Syria and neighbouring countries that host millions of Syrians who fled the conflict, now in its 13th year.

Humanitarian agencies have struggled to draw the world’s attention back to Syria as they face donor fatigue and shrinking budgets.

In July, WFP said it had to cut assistance to almost half of the 5.5 million Syrians it supported in the country due to budget constraints.

A month later, the agency slashed cash aid to Syrian refugees in Jordan. In November, it and the UN refugee agency said they will reduce the number of Syrian refugees in Lebanon receiving cash assistance by a third next year.

Smaller aid programmes to continue

WFP said it will keep smaller aid programmes, a school meals programme and initiatives to rehabilitate Syria's irrigation systems and bakeries.

Like other major humanitarian agencies, WFP after the start of Syria’s uprising-turned-civil war in 2011 scaled up support for Syrians in the country and for those who fled to Lebanon, Türkiye, Jordan and Iraq.

They have blamed their shrinking budgets for Syria on global donor fatigue, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, needs have arisen in besieged Gaza during the Israeli war on Palestinians.

The UN estimates that 90 percent across Syria live in poverty. The value of the national currency has spiralled, while an illegal drug trade flourishes and unemployed Syrians try to leave for opportunities elsewhere.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
