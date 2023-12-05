TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza reach Istanbul
130 Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza land at Istanbul Airport via Egypt following the resumption of Israel's military offensive in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
Turkish citizens evacuated from Gaza reach Istanbul
Israel resumed its military offensive on the besieged enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas. /Photo: AA / Others
December 5, 2023

Turkish citizens and their family members who were evacuated from Gaza due to Israel’s ongoing attacks have arrived in Istanbul via Egypt.

A Turkish Airlines plane carrying 130 Turkish citizens who on Sunday night had crossed into Egypt via the Rafah border crossing landed at Istanbul Airport on early Tuesday after taking off from Cairo International Airport.

Representatives from the Turkish Foreign Ministry and officials from the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) welcomed them at the airport.

Reuniting with his wife Sara after two months, Faisal Said thanked the officials. Said's father Rasit Said thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his efforts.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency cameraman Mohamed Alaloul, who lost four of his children and three siblings in an Israeli airstrike in besieged Gaza, came to Istanbul along with his injured wife and surviving child.

The surviving families of journalists working in the Gaza office of Anadolu Agency were also among the group that came to Istanbul.

Israel resumed its military offensive on the besieged enclave on Friday after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At least 15,899 Palestinians have been killed and more than 42,000 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas.

The Israeli death toll stands at 1,200, according to official figures.

RelatedTürkiye evacuates dozens of its citizens from Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran reopens most airports and airspace after ceasefire with Israel
Russian strikes kill five in eastern Ukraine, spark fire in Kiev
Putin to Trump: Russia won't back down from goals in Ukraine
Türkiye's MIT chief Kalin evaluates border security during visit to Hakkari
Mali parliament unanimously grants interim president renewable five-year term
Time to share impact of climate crisis equitably: Emine Erdogan
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denmark pledges to push EU membership for Ukraine
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
Israel committing 'one of cruellest genocides' in modern history in Gaza: UN official
Why lithium-ion batteries could be the next friction point in China-US trade war
By Edibe Betul Yucer
Why Egypt and Sudan fear Ethiopia’s dam could threaten their water supply?
French air traffic controllers' walkout disrupts early summer season travel
Apartheid at home, apartheid abroad: Palestinian family's ordeal on being deported from Argentina
By Berra Ince
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us