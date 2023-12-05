TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan visits EXPO 2023 Doha
Turkish President Erdogan underlines Expo 2023 Doha's global impact while discussing regional matters with Qatari leader ahead of the 44th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Expo 2023 Doha on December 4. / Photo: AA
December 5, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has visited Expo 2023 Doha, which opened in the Qatari capital on October 2.

"The fact that there were approximately 80 participating countries here naturally added additional power to the Expo fair,” Erdogan said on Monday.

"Our wish is that in the future, there will be much more participation, and trade in the world will merge with each other.”

He also hailed the pavilions of Türkiye, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Expo 2023 Doha, which will run until March 28, 2024, is being held under the theme “Green Desert, Better Environment.” It aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification.

Earlier, Erdogan attended the 9th meeting of the Türkiye-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee, where Türkiye and Qatar signed 12 agreements in several areas.

Meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Erdogan addressed the latest developments regarding Israel's war against Gaza, efforts for a lasting peace and ceasefire, and steps that will be taken to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and global matters.

On Tuesday, Erdogan will attend the 44th Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

