December 5, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Indonesia volcano eruption claims 23 lives, ongoing activity
The total number of hikers found dead after a volcano erupted in Indonesia has risen to 23 after two more bodies were found on Tuesday. There are hundreds of volcanoes across the Indonesian archipelago. Mount Marapi on the island of Sumatra is one of the most active, and it has been erupting continuously since Sunday. Claire Herriot has the latest.
13 hikers dead, others missing as Mount Marapi continues to erupt / Others
Explore