Germany Says No to Eurofighter Jet Sales to Türkiye as Ankara Inks Defence Deal With UK
Cooperation between Turkiye and the United Kingdom is set to reach new heights, after both countries signed a defence agreement in Ankara late last month. One major component of the deal will lead to joint drills in the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa and the Middle East, regions that have seen rising tensions and all out wars over the past year. The announcement comes amid Ankara's push to purchase Eurofighter Typhoon jets, as a previous plan to buy F-16 fighters from the US lags in Congress. But Germany announced this week that it will block the sale of the jets to Turkyie. The Eurofighters are produced by a consortium that includes the UK, Spain, Italy and Germany. Turkiye's Defence Minister Yasar Guler said that London and Madrid were committed to persuading Berlin to back the deal. But does the UK still hold influence when it comes to security matters with its NATO allies in Europe? And how will Ankara's overall defence relationship evolve with London amid growing security concerns both in Europe and the Middle East? Guests: Manas Chawla CEO at London Politica Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA
December 5, 2023
