Wednesday, December 6, 2023

1743 GMT — US President Joe Biden has pushed feuding US lawmakers to urgently pass military aid for Kiev, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not stop with Ukraine and could even clash with NATO.

Democrat Biden said he was ready to make a "significant compromise" with Republicans who are blocking $60 billion in Ukraine assistance while they seek tough measures against migrants on the border with Mexico.

"This cannot wait," Biden said in an address at the White House.

Also on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told G7 leaders that Ukraine is increasing military production with partners and called on American companies to join, adding that Russia has "significantly increased pressure" on the front.

More updates 👇

1707 GMT — Ukraine's SBU killed fugitive Ukrainian lawmaker in Russia

A former Ukrainian lawmaker regarded by Kiev as a traitor has been shot dead near Moscow and a Ukrainian source said he was killed by the country's security service.

Illia Kyva was a pro-Russian member of Ukraine's parliament before Moscow attacked in February 2022, but had been in Russia throughout the war and frequently criticised Ukrainian authorities online.

Russian investigators said Kyva died on the spot after being shot in a park in Odintsovo region, southwest of Moscow, and they had opened a murder hunt.

The Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the SBU security service was responsible.

1648 GMT —US charges four pro-Russian troops in Ukraine with war crimes

The United States has charged four pro-Russian soldiers with war crimes for the abduction and torture of an American national in Ukraine.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the charges against the four "Russia-affiliated military personnel" were the first to be brought under a US war crimes statute passed by Congress nearly 30 years ago.

Garland, speaking to reporters, said Russian forces in Ukraine had committed "atrocities on the largest scale in any European armed conflict since the Second World War."

1647 GMT — Russia claims it downed Ukrainian Su-25, Mig-29 fighter jets

Russia has said its forces targeted Su-25 and Mig-29 fighter jets in Ukraine.

"Russian air defence units shot down two Su-25 and one MiG-29 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force," said a statement by the Defence Ministry, noting that they were shot down over the eastern Donetsk and southeastern Zaporizhzhia regions.

It was also mentioned that 76 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in different regions.

1643 GMT —EU countries order only 60,000 shells for Ukraine via new scheme: sources

European Union countries have placed orders for only 60,000 artillery shells under an EU scheme to help get 1 million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine by next spring, according to people familiar with the figures.

The scheme was a centrepiece of an EU initiative to ramp up the supply of vital 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine, allowing countries to place orders with industry through contracts negotiated by the bloc's European Defence Agency (EDA).

Member states continue to deliver artillery ammunition to Ukraine, whether through stocks, redirection of existing orders or new procurement. The goal to deliver one million rounds of ammunition remains a political priority. We continue to encourage all member states to consider placing orders within the EDA framework contracts, as capacities remain available. - EU spokesperson Peter Stano

1638 GMT —US and Ukrainian leaders seek expansion of arms production

US and Ukrainian government representatives have signed an agreement to speed weapons co-production and data sharing at a conference held in Washington.

The letter of intent was signed at a meeting of US and Ukrainian industry and government representatives, and "will prioritise co-production and technical data exchange to address the urgent operational needs of the armed forces in Ukraine," Jason Israel, the White House National Security Council's Director for Defence Policy and Strategy said.

1431 GMT —Kremlin says reduction of Western military aid to Ukraine not related to peace talks

The Kremlin has said that the reduction of Western military aid to Ukraine is not related to the possibility of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

“This is not connected in any way,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a press briefing in response to a question on whether there is a proposal from Ukraine on holding peace talks in the context of the reduction of Western military aid for Kiev.

Peskov further said that currently, the main thing for Moscow is to achieve its goals with regards to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Of course, it is preferable to achieve these goals through political and diplomatic means. And when the West and Ukrainians reject these methods, then the special military operation continues,” Peskov added.

1228 GMT —UK announces new sanctions targeting 'Putin's war machine'

Britain has announced a fresh round of sanctions against Russia's "war machine" in Ukraine, as David Cameron headed to Washington for his first visit as foreign secretary.

The new curbs bar UK firms from dealings with businesses and individuals in countries such as Belarus, China, Serbia, and the UAE, among others.

The 46 new sanctions focus on "individuals and groups supplying and funding (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's war machine," the UK's foreign office said in a statement.

1114 GMT —Ukraine marks Day of Armed Forces amid war with Russia

Ukraine has marked the Day of the Armed Forces amid the ongoing war with Russia.

“Right now I am heading to the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine … For those who haven't been yet, it's worth going. To see the faces of our heroes … To reflect. To remember. To comprehend. To compare this morning with the morning 651 days ago,” Zelenskyy said in a video address in Kiev.

Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian army has continued to prove wrong those people who “naively believed” three days would be enough for Russia to win the war.

But we have those who have proven and continue to prove: it will be our way. They prove it every day. Those who are fighting for our freedom. On the frontline, in trenches, tanks, aircraft - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

0525 GMT — Russia launches 48 attack drones: Ukrainian air force

Russia launched a total of 48 attack drones overnight on Ukraine, Ukraine's air force has said, adding that its air defence systems destroyed 41 of the drones before they reached their target.

The air force said all of the attack drones were Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

It did not say what happened to the drones that were not downed or whether there was any damage from the attack.

0409 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy to join G7 leaders video summit

Zelenskyy will join a video summit with the leaders of the G7, chair Japan said, hours after unexpectedly skipping a virtual meeting with US senators.

Almost two years after Russia's offensive, signs are growing that Western support for Ukraine is fraying just as a counteroffensive struggles and as President Vladimir Putin's oil revenues rebound.

The meeting from 1430 GMT hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will see Zelenskyy "join the first part," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

0330 GMT — US divided over Ukraine funding after senators exit briefing

Several Republican senators walked out of a classified briefing on Ukraine as it descended into a row over the border crisis, after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly cancelled a videolink appearance to appeal for continued US funding.

Zelenskyy had been due to update the senators on the latest developments in the conflict with Russia and press for them to support a procedural vote expected Wednesday on an emergency aid package that includes more than $60B for Kiev.

The cash has been held up for weeks by a dispute in Congress, as the White House has warned that existing funds will run out by the end of the year and that Russia's President Vladimir Putin could win the war if lawmakers fail to act.

Congress is more divided over backing for Ukraine than it has been at any time during the nearly two-year conflict, with the country fast exhausting the military aid provided by the United States so far.

0100 GMT — US could become responsible for Ukraine's defeat : Yellen

US Treasury's Janet Yellen has said that the United States would "be responsible for Ukraine's defeat" if the US Congress fails to approve the Biden administration's latest multi-billion-dollar funding request for the war-torn country.

Yellen told reporters on a trip to Mexico City that the funding — particularly for Ukraine's general government budget support — was "utterly essential" and a pre-condition to keep International Monetary Fund support flowing to Ukraine.

"I've talked to members of Congress, my colleagues have. I think they understand this, that this is a dire situation, and we can hold ourselves responsible for Ukraine’s defeat if we don’t manage to get this funding to Ukraine that's needed, and I’m including direct budget support here because that’s utterly essential," Yellen said.

0001 GMT — UK’s foreign minister to reaffirm support to Ukraine

Britain's Foreign Minister David Cameron will underline the importance of support and humanitarian funding for Ukraine during his first visit to Washington since he assumed his post last month, the UK foreign office said.

The former prime minister will travel to the United States to reaffirm both the strength of Britain's relationship with Washington and London's continued support for Ukraine against Russia's offensive.

"The Foreign Secretary has announced a new winter humanitarian response package of $36.52M for Ukraine and will bolster support with a further $9.76M for humanitarian activities," the foreign office said in a statement.

For our live updates from Tuesday (December 5), click here.