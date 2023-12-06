December 6, 2023
US gives looted Anatolian artefacts back to Türkiye
“The return of these smuggled historical artefacts symbolises the importance of rectifying past wrongs” The US is returning at least 41 cultural assets of Anatolian origin which were smuggled out of Türkiye.
