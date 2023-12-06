December 6, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Scores of Palestinians killed as Israeli forces storm Khan Younis
The United States is taking a tougher stance on Israel's actions during its war on Hamas a war that's taking a devastating toll on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. And both sides are displaying some of their fiercest fighting yet... as dozens of civilians were reported killed Tuesday in Central Gaza. Andy Roesgen has the latest.
Scores of Palestinians killed as Israeli forces storm Khan Younis / Others
Explore